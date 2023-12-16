Sven Botman is back and ready for action at Newcastle United today, with the defender having recovered from his knee injury.

Being without the Dutch defender has been a big blow for the Magpies during a period where several players have picked up injuries.

It had been suggested that Botman though could come back ahead of schedule and be on the bench for today’s Premier League meeting with Fulham.

And in a clear indication he is back and ready to go, Botman has been spotted in his training gear at St James’ Park.

The sight of the powerful defender being back fit will surely be a boost for the Newcastle squad.

Botman last turned out in the Premier League for Newcastle in September in a clash against Sheffield United, which Newcastle won 8-0.

This season so far he has played in six games in all competitions for the Magpies.

Newcastle will be bidding to put the disappointment of crashing out of the Champions League behind them when they play host to Fulham this afternoon.