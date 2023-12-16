Nottingham Forest are ready to send goalkeeper George Shelvey out on loan in the January transfer window, according to the Sun.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper has little chance of playing first team football at the City Ground this season.

Shelvey has had loan stints away from Nottingham Forest previously, with time spent at Truro City, Wealdstone and Mansfield Town.

Now Forest want to send the custodian out on another loan spell as they feel he needs one to help his development.

It remains to be seen what level the Premier League side want to see Shelvey test his mettle at in the new year.

Shelvey has come through the youth system at Nottingham Forest and the club are keen to see him continue to develop.

The goalkeeper has yet to make his senior Nottingham Forest bow, but has turned out in the EFL Trophy and the Premier League 2 this season.

Shelvey got onto the bench for two Premier League games last term, against Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, respectively.