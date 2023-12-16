Southampton are set to lose coach Andreas Georgson, who is poised to take over at Norwegian top flight side Lillestrom.

Lillestrom have been running the rule over a number of coaches as they look to appoint a new manager.

It now appears the Norwegian side have found who they want and it is Southampton’s set piece coach Georgson.

The 41-year-old will travel to Lillestrom in the next few days, according to Norwegian daily VG, where he will put pen to paper to a contract.

Georgson only joined Southampton in the summer and losing the coach will be a blow for Saints.

He had a spell at Arsenal working under Mikel Arteta and was part of the backroom team at Brentford when they won promotion.

Georgson will take charge of a Lillestrom team that finished sixth in the Norwegian top flight last season.

He will be keen to hit the ground running and it remains to be seen if he might try to bring in players he knows from Southampton in the new year.