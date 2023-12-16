Fixture: Newcastle United vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have officially revealed their side to take on Fulham at St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Magpies went out of the Champions League in midweek, finishing bottom of their group and must now turn their attention to league matters.

Opponents Fulham arrive in the north east in good heart, having recorded successive 5-0 wins, over Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, respectively.

Newcastle won the meeting between the two sides at St James’ Park last season 1-0, while Fulham’s last win at the ground came in 2017.

Martin Dubravka is in goal for Newcastle today, while Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn are the back four.

Midfield sees Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff picked, while Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon support Callum Wilson.

Howe has options to influence the game through his substitutes and they include Sven Botman and Lewis Miley.

Newcastle United Team vs Fulham

Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Substitutes: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Botman, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, A Murphy, Miley