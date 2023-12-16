Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has insisted that there is no excuse for Brendan Rodgers for the Bhoys being average all season.

Hearts pulled off a shock 2-0 win over Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday afternoon, which means the Bhoys have lost back-to-back league games for the first time in many years.

It was also Hearts’ first win at Parkhead in 14 years and if Rangers win their two games in hand, they will go above Celtic in the Premier League standings.

Celtic are out of Europe and are now facing the prospect of a real title race this season, which has not been the case in Scotland for a few years.

Sutton stressed that there are many excuses that Celtic could muster up for their poor performances this season, including blaming the board for not spending enough money.

However, he insisted that Rodgers must share the blame for Celtic being absolutely average this season.

The former Bhoy took to Twitter and wrote: “You can blame the board, you can blame the lack of atmosphere because of the Green Brigade not being at matches, you can blame the recruitment but ultimately Brendan Rodgers should be doing much better with the players he has at his disposal.

“It’s been bang average all season.”

Celtic have a week to ponder on back-to-back league defeats before they host Livingston at Parkhead next Saturday.