Coventry City boss Mark Robins admits he is disappointed his side did not beat Leeds United at Elland Road.

Robins’ men were firm underdogs at Elland Road in the Championship clash, with Leeds having been superb at home all season and yet to be beaten at the ground.

Leeds took the lead through Crysencio Summerville in the 58th minute, but the Whites held the advantage for just eight minutes, when Bobby Thomas headed past Illan Meslier to level matters.

The Whites could not find a winner, while Coventry had chances and Robins admits he reflects on the game in a disappointed manner as he thinks his men could have beaten Leeds.

“It’s a difficult week for us, when we haven’t got the depth that others haven’t”, Robins told the media post match.

“To put in a performance like that…I can be pleased with it but I can also be disappointed.

“Because we had chances to win it at the end.”

The Coventry boss admits Elland Road is a tough place to visit though and as such, he has to congratulate his players.

“It’s a great place to play football but really difficult.

“I’ve got to say well done to everybody.”

Next up for Leeds is a crucial match at home against second placed Ipswich Town, a game which is then followed by a visit to Preston North End.

Coventry meanwhile are next set to travel to Sunderland.