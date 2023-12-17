Former Scotland star Michael Stewart thinks things are falling apart at Celtic just at the time that Rangers are generating real momentum.

Celtic suffered a shock home defeat at the hands of Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, while Rangers beat Aberdeen to win the Scottish League Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers are now on a high under new boss Philippe Clement and will overtake Celtic at the top of the league table if they win their two games in hand.

Ex-Scotland midfielder Stewart thinks that things are falling apart at Celtic Park, just at the same time that Clement is getting everything he can out of his Rangers squad and getting some momentum.

“Things are falling apart across the city”, Stewart said on Viaplay.

“Momentum is building here under Philippe Clement.

“He’s squeezing every last bit out of this squad and doing it very well.”

Rangers have little time to enjoy their Scottish League Cup win as they are back in league action on Wednesday with a clash against St Johnstone.

If the Gers can claim all three points then they will be just two points behind Celtic.