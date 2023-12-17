Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has picked his side and substitutes to play host to fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds are flying in the Premier League and know if they can take all three points today then they will top the league table at the end of the matchday.

However, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be hopeful of upsetting the applecart and, while Liverpool beat the Red Devils 7-0 last term at Anfield, the Red Devils came out on top at Old Trafford 2-1.

Klopp must also make do without a host of players, including Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool today, while at the back the Reds field a four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, Liverpool go with Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, while in the final third the Reds have Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

If Klopp needs to make changes he can look to his bench and his options include Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool Team vs Manchester United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, McConnell, Quansah, Bradley