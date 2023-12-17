Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has indicated he is confident about the Reds’ ability to get past West Ham United this week in the EFL Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ended the weekend knocked off the top of the Premier League table after being held to a 0-0 draw at home by Manchester United.

Liverpool registered an impressive 34 shots at goal and eight of those efforts were on target, but it was not enough to beat the Red Devils.

Now thoughts are turning towards Wednesday’s EFL Cup quarter-final, which will see West Ham arrive at Anfield.

Thompson thinks it is all set up for Liverpool against the Hammers, not least because they have been handed a home draw.

And the Liverpool legend indicated he is confident about the Reds progressing.

“You get a quarter-final in the League Cup, you get a home leg [then a] two-legged semi-final, you have to take advantage of that”, Thompson said after the Manchester United game on LFC TV.

“It’s a great chance for us and I can see Wembley on the horizon.”

West Ham were also in Premier League action on Sunday and powered to a 3-0 win over Wolves at the London Stadium.

Liverpool hosted West Ham in the Premier League at Anfield in September and emerged as 3-1 winners.