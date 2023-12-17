Gordon Dalziel admits that he cannot wait to see what Rangers boss Philippe Clement will do in the approaching January transfer window.

Clement picked up his first trophy as Rangers boss on Sunday by guiding the Gers to the Scottish League Cup with a 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Hampden.

The win further continued the feel-good factor at Ibrox, with Rangers also very much still in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Clement is expected to be backed in the transfer market in January and former Rangers attacker Dalziel admits he cannot wait to see what the manager will do.

He raised the prospect of Clement changing the style and or system at Rangers if he can get his hands on new players.

“I can’t wait until the January window to see the quality of player, what sort of player he’s going to bring”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“Is he going to change his style? Is he going to change his system?

“But he’s got a great tune out of a lot of players who came under a lot of pressure.

“He has this manager’s touch about him. You can tell he’s been a manager, the way he handles himself in the dugout.”

Clement will be keen for Rangers not to lose themselves in celebrations as there is a Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone looming on Wednesday night.