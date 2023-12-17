Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish League Cup (final)

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Scottish League Cup final against Aberdeen.

Philippe Clement has seen his side hit a good spell of form and the feel-good factor was further boosted on Thursday night as Rangers beat Real Betis in Spain in the Europa League.

Clement will be aware that today is a huge opportunity to land his first piece of silverware as Rangers boss and also give the Gers a boost for the Scottish Premiership title race to come.

While Rangers start as favourites to beat Aberdeen, Barry Robson’s men have shown they can raise their game and pulled off a stunning win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night in their own Europa League clash.

Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes is suspended for the final, while Tom Lawrence, Danilo and Nicolas Raskin are injured.

Jack Butland starts in goal for Rangers, who have a back four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun and Borna Barisic.

In midfield, John Lundstram, Dujon Sterling and Todd Cantwell play, while Ross McCausland and Abdallah Sima support Cyriel Dessers.

Clement can shake things up with his substitutions if needed and his options include Kemar Roofe and Sam Lammers.

Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Lundstram, Sterling, Cantwell, McCausland, Sima, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, Yilmaz, Souttar, Lammers, Matondo, Dowell, S Wright, Roofe, King