Former Premier League striker Jan Age Fjortoft believes that West Ham boss David Moyes is not getting the credit he deserves.

The Hammers had a rocky league campaign last term as they finished only six points above the drop zone but they managed to win the Europa Conference League.

This season they have topped their Europa League group with five wins from six matches and they are sitting eighth in the league table.

Fjortoft is of the view that Moyes is doing a very good job at the moment as they are above Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and only two points behind Newcastle United.

It has been suggested West Ham are unlikely to renew Moyes’ contract in the summer, but Fjortoft feels the manager is doing a good job which is not being acknowledged.

West Ham ahead of Brighton….1 point away from Manchester United – 2 from Newcastle”, Fjortoft wrote on X.

“David Moyes not given the praise he deserves.”

Moyes has two tough tests this week as the Hammers will face Liverpool this Wednesday in the EFL Cup and Manchester United in the league on Saturday.