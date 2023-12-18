Former Leeds United star Leigh Bromby has stressed that Joel Piroe is a moments player, but conceded that more should be expected from him given his quality.

Piroe has eight goals in 22 Championship games since joining Leeds in the summer, but has not scored or assisted in the last three league games.

He was more or less anonymous in Leeds’ 1-1 draw against Coventry City at Elland Road on Saturday.

Bromby admitted that the Dutchman only comes alive in moments of games and when he gets a chance in front of goal.

He stressed that the forward was largely missing from the game against Coventry and never seemed to be anywhere near scoring or creating something at the weekend.

The former White insisted that more should be expected of him given his price tag and quality.

Bromby said on BBC Radio Leeds: “The type of player he is, he is a moments player.

“The Bristol game I came to, he had one shot and he scored that goal.

“Today, he didn’t have any opportunities and none dropped to him.

“He was innocuous in terms of his involvement in goals and I can see why he played him because he is a top player.

“But today wasn’t one of his better games, he wasn’t involved at all and I can’t remember him having a goal involvement at all or mentioning him at all.

“You can expect a bit more.”

Piroe has played in a number 10 role at Leeds this season despite being one of the top marksmen in the Championship in the last couple of years.