Lille coach Paulo Fonseca is remaining coy on the subject of a swoop for Southampton attacker Sekou Mara in the January transfer window.

The young France youth international joined Saints last year from Bordeaux and mostly played as an off-the-bench substitute for them in the Premier League.

This season Saints dropped down to the Championship and Russell Martin has given Mara only one start in the league so far.

Lille are struggling to score goals freely this season and it has been suggested they have been in touch with Southampton about loaning Mara.

Fonseca admits that Lille do need to do business in January, however he is not willing to be drawn on Mara as a specific target.

“Yes, I spoke with the president. We need players, one or two players would be important, I think”, Fonseca said in a press conference.

“It would be a good gift for us.

“Sekou Mara? I don’t know yet.”

Mara is also drawing interest from a host of other clubs and Lille may have a fight on their hands if they want to sign the Southampton forward.