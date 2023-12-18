Ex-Southampton man Jo Tessem has insisted that Saints winger Sam Edozie needs to do the basics right otherwise it is pointless to be good at beating defenders.

Edozie joined Saints last year from Manchester City on a five-year deal but mostly played as an impact substitute for the rest of the last season.

This season however, Edozie’s game time at St. Mary’s has increased significantly as he has already started nine league games under Russell Martin and made five goal contributions in the process.

Southampton defeated Blackburn Rovers 4-0 last week in the league and Tessem believes that if Edozie put more crosses in the box, the scoreline would have been even bigger.

Tessem stressed that Edozie is in his development phase but the former Saints man made it clear that Edozie needs to do the simple thing correctly, otherwise his smart work beating people is for nothing.

“He needs to be better at creating opportunities in the next phase”, Tessem said on BBC Radio Solent about Edozie’s decision-making after he beats a defender with his ability.

“When you put the full-back on his bum and go past him and cannot cross the ball, it is pointless being good at the difficult thing, if you can’t do the simple thing.

“And that is the only minus you can give him, but he was really good at being direct, should have put more crosses in.

“And then we probably could have won it by even more.

“That’s the difference of being a top, top player and where he is, in the development phase.”

Edozie will be looking to keep his starting place on Saturday when Southampton face QPR away.