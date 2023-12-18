Former Leeds United star Leigh Bromby has questioned whether the Whites squad have enough reliable goalscorers to see them through the season.

Leeds only managed a 1-1 draw at Elland Road against Coventry City on Saturday to lose more ground on the Championship’s top two.

The Whites dropped their first points at home since September and have now gone two games in the league without a win.

Leeds struggled to take their chances against Coventry at home and Bromby insisted that there was nothing wrong with Daniel Farke’s tactics or the way Leeds played at the weekend.

He stressed that the problem was goalscoring and he is not sure that Farke has enough options in the squad who can be relied upon to hit the back of the net regularly for the rest of the season.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “You have seen today, it was nothing to do with how Leeds play, nothing to do with effort, nothing to do with what Daniel did from the side.

“What was critical was scoring the goals and so have they got enough in that position?

“Have they got enough from the bench to rotate? At the minute it looks like Daniel doesn’t have confidence in changing that to somebody else.

“Is that an issue? Has he actually got the players to put in that position that he really believes in?”

Leeds will hope to get over their blip and bounce back with a win when they host Ipswich Town on Saturday.