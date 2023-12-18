Richard Keys thinks Manchester United put on a performance at Anfield that Crystal Palace would have been proud of and backed Virgil van Dijk’s comments about the Red Devils.

Despite dominating possession and having eight shots on goal compared to Manchester United’s one, Liverpool failed to find the goal that would have won them all three points on Sunday.

Following the match, the Liverpool skipper took a dig at the visitors, insisting that there was only one team trying to win the match.

Keys insists that Van Dijk was right in his assessment and had the hosts been a bit sharper and more clinical they could have easily won it.

“The game was poor. Liverpool weren’t at it, but I’m with van Dijk”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Only one team tried to win the game and they would’ve done so had they been a bit sharper and a bit more clinical.”

Keys took a dig at Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United for the way they performed, insisting that the show the visitors put on would have made Crystal Palace proud.

“United put on a show that Crystal Palace would’ve been proud of.

“How far have they fallen when leaving Anfield with a goalless draw is defended by ten Hag apologists as a triumph?”

Manchester United are due to visit West Ham United at the weekend, before their Boxing Day game is a visit from an in-form Aston Villa side.