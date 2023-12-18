Leigh Bromby has insisted that Leeds United will have to find a way to score ugly goals from set-pieces over the course of the season as they cannot rely on playing well in every game.

The Whites dropped more points on Saturday when they only managed a 1-1 draw at Elland Road against Coventry City.

The result followed a defeat at Sunderland and Leeds have allowed Ipswich Town to build a ten-point lead in second, the last automatic promotion spot in the Championship standings.

Bromby admitted that Leeds definitely have the talent in their squad to play the beautiful football that Daniel Farke wants them to play.

However, the former White believes that Leeds need to start scoring the kind of ugly goals that they often concede out of nowhere, like against Coventry at the weekend.

He insisted that Leeds cannot rely on playing good football every weekend and must find more agricultural ways to score goals when needed.

Bromby said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Leeds have got really talented players that can do that [champagne football] and that’s their strength and that’s the way he wants to play.

“But sometimes you have to go and score a Coventry goal where you are like where did that goal come from and it comes from nowhere.

“Like the Sunderland goal or the Stoke goal against them – they are very similar types of games and goals.

“So, do Leeds have that in their squad and armour? Can they score from set pieces?

“They are going to have to over the course of the season because you can’t play well every game.”

Leeds will have a massive test of their promotion credentials when they host Ipswich at Elland Road next Saturday.