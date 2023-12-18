Liverpool are definitively not chasing Joao Palhinha at present, while Bayern Munich consider the Fulham midfielder to be too expensive.

Bayern Munich pushed to land Palhinha from Fulham in the summer transfer window and the midfielder even flew to Munich to complete the switch.

With Fulham unable to find a replacement though they pulled the plug on the deal and Palhinha remained at Craven Cottage.

Transfer talk around the Portuguese is ramping up however as the January transfer window approaches and Liverpool have been linked with wanting him.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland though, Liverpool are definitively not chasing Palhinha for the January window.

Bayern Munich are still keen on the Fulham man, but inside the club they view him as too expensive.

The Bavarians are not the only top side interested in Palhinha and talks are ongoing, with the coming days considered to be crucial to his future.

Palhinha has made 14 appearances for Fulham in the Premier League so far this season, going into the referee’s notebook on no fewer than seven occasions in the process.