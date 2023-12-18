Manchester City are insisting on a mandatory purchase clause for Newcastle United target Kalvin Phillips amid Juventus opening talks for him, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Juventus have been monitoring Phillips’ situation closely and have now made their move to try and agree on a deal to sign him in January.

The midfielder wants to move on in January as he has been a fringe player in Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad since he arrived at the club last year.

Newcastle have also been working on a deal to sign the England star on loan, but Juventus have now opened talks with Manchester City for Phillips.

The Serie A giants want to sign him on loan with an option to buy but Manchester City want a more definitive solution.

The Premier League champions are pushing to include a mandatory purchase clause in any loan deal.

Guardiola has made it clear that he does not see Phillips in his plans and the club want his departure in January to be permanent.

Phillips was believed to be keen on staying in England, boosting Newcastle’s hopes of landing him, but he is also open to Juventus.

It remains to be seen whether any club can strike an agreement for the midfielder to move in January.