Napoli are keeping an eye on Aston Villa loan star Clement Lenglet ahead of the winter transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The central defender joined the Villa Park outfit last summer on loan from Barcelona but Unai Emery is yet to hand him any minutes in the league so far.

The French international has played the full 90 minutes five times in the Europa Conference League and his parent club are not happy with the situation.

It has been suggested that Barcelona are prepared to cut Lenglet’s loan short and a few European clubs have shown their interest in the player.

It has been recently suggested that Serie A giants AC Milan have touched base with Barcelona to discuss Lenglet in January.

And now, according to Italian daily II Mattino (via Arena Napoli), Napoli are monitoring Lenglet’s situation at Villa Park.

The Serie A giants are also testing the Premier League transfer market further for a centre-back as they are looking to bring in Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior.

Now it remains to be seen if Napoli will be able to convince Barcelona and Lenglet by offering him regular first-team football in Italy.