Richard Keys has admitted he would not be surprised if Newcastle United eventually part ways with Eddie Howe to bring in Jose Mourinho as manager.

The Magpies are yet to hit the peak of their form this season, with some inconsistency amid injuries, and are five points off a top-four spot in the Premier League.

They have also been knocked out of the Champions League after reaching the group stage for the first time in 20 years.

Keys believes that moving forward Howe will have some big decisions to make and has to convince star players to join the Newcastle revolution.

He feels that it will take more than just money to convince world-class players to join and predicted that Newcastle could end up turning to Mourinho to take charge.

“There are some big decisions to be made now at St. James’. Can Howe take them on again?” Keys wrote in his blog.

“Can he convince top players to join the Saudi revolution? It will take more than just money to do that.

“Or will Newcastle have to find themselves a ‘super-coach’ in order to push on? If that’s a decision they’re considering – who might that be?

“Don’t rule out Jose Mourinho. And if it happens, remember where you read it first.”

After getting back to winning ways with a 3-0 win against Fulham at the weekend, Newcastle have a tough test in hand against Chelsea in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.