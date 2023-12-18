Stoke City have held talks with Plymouth Argyle over potentially appointing Steven Schumacher as their new manager, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Potters are in the market for a new manager since after Alex Neil last week following a horrendous run of form in the Championship.

Stoke managed to get a point at West Brom at the weekend but the club are keen to bring in a new manager as soon as possible.

They have compiled a shortlist of targets and have already been making moves for managers who are at other clubs.

It has been claimed that talks have taken place between Stoke and Plymouth over Schumacher potentially moving to the bet356 Stadium.

The 39-year-old is highly rated and is one of the top contenders to become the next Stoke manager.

He won the League One title last season with Plymouth and Argyle are above Stoke in the Championship standings at the moment.

A compensation package would have to be agreed upon if Schumacher is to accept an offer from Stoke

Former Birmingham City boss John Eustace is still in the running to become the Stoke manager as well.