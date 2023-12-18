Hacken sporting director Martin Ericsson has insisted that if the club sell Liverpool target Momodou Sonko, it will be the biggest sale in their history.

Sonko has been impressing at the Swedish club and Hacken could soon be tested with offers for his services.

Just 18 years old, he clocked 23 appearances in the Swedish top flight this year and helped himself to seven goals and four assists.

And Hacken’s winger has emerged as a target for Liverpool, with the Reds sending a scout to watch him.

Hacken sporting director Ericsson knows that Sonko is a wanted man, but has an expectation if he does go and that is of it being a club record sale.

“We absolutely expect it to be our biggest sale if there is a sale”, Ericsson told Swedish daily the Goteborgs Posten about Sonko.

“We’ll see, but we are confident as a club in this and it just feels inspiring and fun.”

Sonko also earned experience at Europa League level this term and turned out in all of Hacken’s six group stage games, scoring once, against Norwegian side Molde.