Wolves are expected to consider the departures of three players in the January transfer window as they look to balance the books to allow signings to be made, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Wolves have been operating under severe financial constraints and were forced to sell a number of their key players in the summer.

With the club set to announce their annual accounts early next year, the aim is to record a small profit to comply with the permitted £105m losses over three years.

Wolves want to make signings next month and to help balance the books they are prepared to consider the departures of Fabio Silva, Sasa Kalajdzic and Jonny Otto.

All three players have found chances hard to come by under Gary O’Neil so far this season.

The trio might be on their way out either on loan deals or on a permanent basis.

It remains to be seen what level of interest there is in any of the trio as the opening of the transfer window moves closer.

Wolves are expected to be without Hwang Hee-Chan in January due to the Asian Cup, while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Boubacar Traore could be heading to the Africa Cup of Nations.