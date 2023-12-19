Jakub Kiwior is open to returning to Italy in January despite Arsenal wanting to reject all offers for him amidst interest from AC Milan, Lazio, Roma and Napoli.

Kiwior has been the primary target for AC Milan ahead of the January transfer window and the club are pushing to sign him on loan.

Roma, Lazio and Napoli have also put in enquiries for the centre-back but for the moment Arsenal are insistent that he will stay.

The Gunners do not want to entertain loan offers for the player when the transfer window opens in two weeks’ time.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the centre-back is open to return to Italy in the winter transfer window.

He has started two out of Arsenal’s last four games but is still a bit part player at the Emirates for the moment.

The former Spezia defender is open to the idea of playing in Italy again if a deal can be agreed upon.

The Premier League’s Brentford and the Ligue 1’s Nice are also interested in the Poland defender.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal change their position on Kiwior before the end of the January window.