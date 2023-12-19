Fixture: Everton vs Fulham

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Everton have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes for tonight’s EFL Cup quarter-final tie against Fulham.

The Toffees welcome Fulham to Goodison Park on a superb run of form which has seen four wins strung together and a points deduction shrugged off with ease.

Boss Sean Dyche will be desperate to advance in the cup this evening, with the semi-finals in sight, but he faces a Fulham team who have won on their last three visits to Goodison.

Everton have not reached a major semi-final since 2016 and Dyche will know what it would mean to change that this evening.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton, who go with a back four of Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite.

In midfield, Everton deploy Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and James Garner, while Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If the Toffees boss wants to shake things up then he has options on the bench to call for and they include Beto and Arnaut Danjuma.

Everton Team vs Fulham

Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Brantwaite, Gueye, Onana, Garner, McNeil, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Lonergan, Godfrey, Hunt, Metcalfe, Danjuma, Dobbin, Chermiti, Beto