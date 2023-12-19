Former Ipswich Town attacker Sam Parkin does not believe there is too much faith in Freddie Ladapo at Portman Road and thinks the club could look for another striker next month.

Ipswich have surprised this season after getting promoted to the Championship and are sitting second in the league table.

Kieran McKenna’s side have earned plaudits for their exciting brand of football despite criticism about their defence in the ongoing campaign.

Ipswich are expected to do business in the winter window and many are expecting them to bring in a defender or two to further solidify their backline.

It has also been claimed they have £3m available to sign another striker and that is not news which surprises Parkin.

He thinks that there is a lack of faith at Ipswich about Ladapo being able to step up and do the business if required.

The former Ipswich star said on the What The EFL Podcast: “I read something this morning that said that they have funds to splash on a striker.

“That’s still the area where the fans would be in agreement and the conversations have kind of revolved around for the last six months or maybe longer.

“Don’t think there is the faith in Ladapo to maybe be the deputy and I expect them to improve.

“It would seem funny for them to change too much in terms of the set-up because it’s so good.

“But I suppose you have got to question the solidity defensively because it’s the reoccurring theme really.”

Ipswich have a ten-point lead over teams outside the automatic promotion spots in the Championship table.