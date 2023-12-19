Everton look set to have limited room to manoeuvre in the January transfer window, according to the BBC.

Sean Dyche has sparked an impressive revival at Everton following their points deduction and they have now won four games on the spin.

The Toffees are now just six points off tenth place and could realistically try to finish in the top half in the Premier League this season.

Dyche may want some reinforcements bringing through the door in January to keep the momentum going and decisively see off the relegation threat.

However, funds look to be limited at Goodison Park.

Dyche does not have much wiggle room and all eyes will be on whether he tries to offload fringe players to make space for fresh faces.

Everton did bring in a number of players in the summer transfer window, with Dyche substantially adding to his attacking options by signing Beto, Youssef Chermiti and Arnaut Danjuma.

Loan star Danjuma has managed only 386 minutes of Premier League football though, with Dyche regularly preferring other players.