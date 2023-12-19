Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino is hopeful that Radu Dragusin’s sale will be postponed until the summer amidst interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old centre-back’s future has come under the scanner ahead of the rapidly approaching winter transfer window.

AC Milan are interested in him but there is a serious threat of the defender leaving for the Premier League next month.

Newcastle and Tottenham are interested in snapping Dragusin up and his agent has already spoken about wanting to have a conversation with Genoa soon.

Genoa’s financial position suggests that they are likely to find it hard to resist a big offer in January but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Gilardino is hoping that Dragusin will stay a little longer.

The Romanian centre-back has been a big player for the Genoa coach and he does not want to lose him in the middle of the season.

Gilardino is hoping that the defender’s departure from Genoa could be postponed until the summer.

He is keen to keep him for the rest of the campaign before watching him move on for big money

It remains to be seen whether the Genoa coach gets his wish to hold on to Dragusin until next summer.