Former Sunderland star Marco Gabbiadini believes that Michael Beale not really having a sounding board at the Stadium of Light gives Mike Dodds the chance to have more input.

The Championship side confirmed on Monday that they have appointed the former Queens Park Rangers manager as their new boss to replace Tony Mowbray, who led them to the playoffs last season.

The decision came under the scanner with Sunderland fans voicing their discontent over the selection.

Gabbiadini though believes that it will not be Beale only to make the decisions at the Stadium of Light though and there is a golden opportunity for Dodds to have real influence as part of the backroom team.

He said on BBC Radio Newcastle: “We have had some very experienced coaches here over the years, but I think it is quite clear from listening to the whole of the group, the coaching group speaking on Thursday night – they see it as a team effort.

“Most experienced managers do have their sidekicks, their sounding board with them. Mark Venus, it was for Tony Mowbray. It has happened for years.

“Possibly because he is a little bit less experienced he hasn’t got that go-to person.

“So it is a good opportunity for Dodds to step in and up his input a little.

“But we have got to wait and see, one of the things Kristjaan Speakman did say last night was that he thought the club was in a good position, the squad was in a good place and stronger than last year.

“Now, I disagree a little bit to be honest, but these things are going to come out in the wash over the next months.”

Beale may have to hit the ground running at Sunderland to win over the doubters, with his first test coming this weekend against Coventry City.