Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson has conceded that he did not expect Rangers to make up so much ground in the title race this quickly under Philippe Clement.

Rangers were on the floor when Michael Beale was sacked and Clement was brought in to replace him in October.

Since then, the Gers have not lost a game in any competition and have won the Scottish League Cup, have reached the last 16 of the Europa League and are two wins away from replacing Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Wilson admitted that during Beale’s sacking, there was always a possibility that Rangers would get close to Celtic despite the gap but admitted that he did not expect it.

The former Celtic star conceded that he especially did not anticipate Rangers being within touching distance of the Bhoys before the Glasgow derby on 30th December.

Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “We actually alluded to the fact that Celtic in our time were even further behind and it was possible that things could turn around.

“We thought it was a possibility, however, with the way Celtic were going at the time, Brendan Rodgers being in, the Champions League was still on, optimism was still high, it didn’t look to me Rangers would get near touching distance of Celtic.

“And if they did, it wouldn’t be this soon; it wouldn’t be this side of Christmas before the game on the 30th but things have changed dramatically.

“One guy going out of the door, another guy coming in who looks like who is clued in and sounds like a top manager.

“Things have changed so quickly.”

Rangers will go within two points of Celtic with a game in hand if they beat St. Johnstone on Wednesday night.