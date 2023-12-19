Southampton winger Tyler Dibling has insisted that legendary forward Lionel Messi’s approach to getting more time on the ball is his inspiration.

The Exeter-born teenager is within Southampton’s youth set-up and is looking to push on.

Dibling is rated highly at St. Mary’s and former Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl named him on the bench in Southampton’s Premier League game against Brentford last year.

The teenage talent notably scored a hat-trick in a Premier League 2 game against Newcastle United last year and he is constantly looking to develop and improve.

Dibling stressed that Messi’s approach to standing still to get more time on the ball inspires him and he also revealed that he monitors the opposition’s number 10 position to determine his next move.

“I just stand still. Lionel Messi said it, the way to get the ball more is to stand still”, Dibling told the Daily Echo about his approach to spending more time with the ball.

“If their six is going across, I’ll just stay where I am in a bit of space and I know I’ll get the ball. Braggy is good at getting it to me.

“I’ll see where their 10 in front of me is and I’ll move off his shoulder.

“If he goes that way, I’ll go the other.

“It’s about doing the opposite and letting the game move around you.”

Dibling has played five minutes in the EFL Cup this season and he will be looking to impress Russell Martin with his performances in the Under-21 side to break into the Saints senior side soon.