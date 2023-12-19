Former Championship star Sam Parkin has insisted that Southampton should be in the same conversation as Leeds United about breaking into the top two this season given their current form.

Saints are level on points with Leeds, who are sitting third in the Championship standings, and have not lost in their last 14 league games.

Following a poor start to the season, Russell Martin has sorted out Southampton’s issues and they are now looking like real contenders to get straight back up to the Premier League.

Leicester and Ipswich have a healthy lead in the top two, but Leeds are still being seen as contenders to gate crash the automatic promotion spots.

However, Parkin believes that even Southampton now should be in the conversation given they are level on points with Leeds and are on a 14-game unbeaten run.

The former striker said on the What The EFL Podcast: “If we are still talking about Leeds having an opportunity to get into the top two, then Southampton should be in the same conversation.

“They are 14 games unbeaten, their best run for 40 years or whatever.”

Southampton have an away trip lined up on Saturday when they will take on QPR at Loftus Road, while Leeds lock horns with Ipswich.