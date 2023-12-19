Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has admitted to having to pinch himself to realise that team-mate Lewis Miley is just 17 years old.

Youngster Miley is increasingly being trusted with game time by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and he is highly rated at St James’ Park.

Miley played alongside Longstaff for the majority of Newcastle’s 3-0 Premier League win over Fulham at the weekend as the two continue to build chemistry on the pitch.

The youngster has impressed his team-mate to such an extent that Longstaff often forgets that he is just 17 years old.

Longstaff revealed that during chats on the team bus he often asks Miley things that presume he is older than he is.

“We’ve got a good little group at the front of the bus. There’s me, Dummy, Tino and Lew”, Longstaff told NUTV when asked if he sometimes forgets Miley is just 17.

“Sometimes we’re talking and then you ask Lew ‘oh what was it like when you’ and then you think he’s not even old enough to go on holiday there.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous.

“Then you watch him go on the pitch and you think he’s been doing it for years.”

Longstaff also revealed the trait that his fellow players like most about Miley.

“I could tell you all day how good he is, but what we like most as a group is how humble he is.

“He wants to learn and he wants to listen.”

Miley looks set for substantially more game time between now and the end of the season, with matches especially coming thick and fast for Newcastle over the Christmas period and into the new year.