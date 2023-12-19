Former Rangers star Andy Halliday has pointed out that Philippe Clement has improved individual Gers stars since arriving at the club and got the best out of what he already had.

Clement’s stock in Glasgow is sky-high after Rangers won the Scottish League Cup at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The cup success was preceded by Rangers beating Real Betis in Seville to reach the last 16 of the Europa League as well.

The Glasgow giants are also within touching distance of Celtic in the title race and will overtake them if they win their two games in hand.

There were question marks over the quality of the Rangers squad when Clement took over from Michael Beale in October, but Halliday stressed that it is a sign of a good manager that the Belgian extracted more out of the players he inherited without talking about wanting his own signings.

The former Rangers star said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “This is what managers do for me.

“They come in, they get the best of what they have got and in the transfer window, you can buy your own players and strengthen.

“I look at just not the recruitment people that came in, but I think John Lundstram has been a new player in the last 15 games.

“I actually think Abdallah Sima, even though he was scoring goals, his performances have improved under the new manager.

“He has brought in Ross McCausland into the team who has been a breath of fresh air and I think he has improved the core of what’s there.”

Rangers will cut Celtic’s lead at the top of the table to two points if they beat St. Johnstone on Wednesday night.