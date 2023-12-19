Tottenham Hotspur have in-form Feyenoord hitman Santiago Gimenez on their radar amid interest in Richarlison from clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs are expected to do business in the rapidly approaching January transfer window and signing a centre-back is Ange Postecoglou’s priority.

The north London side are keen on Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, a player who is also drawing admiring glances from Newcastle United.

However, Tottenham could also be in the market for another forward and they have Feyenoord’s Gimenez on their radar.

Spurs attacker Richarlison is attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and if he goes then a slot would open up.

Former Cruz Azul hitman Gimenez has continued to impress at Feyenoord this season and currently has 18 goals in just 16 Eredivisie games to his name.

He has also proven his mettle in the Champions League and scored twice against Lazio in the group stage.

Losing the 22-year-old mid-season would be a blow for Feyenoord, but one whose blow could be cushioned by a substantial fee from Spurs.