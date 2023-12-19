Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has admitted that Watford have the squad depth to challenge for promotion through the playoffs this season.

Watford produced a commanding away performance to beat Preston North End 5-1 at Deepdale on Saturday.

It was Watford’s first win in three games but they are sitting ninth in the league table, just five points off the promotion playoff spots.

Clarke admitted that it was an impressive performance to build on other encouraging signs and feels that the result also showed the depth in their squad.

He pointed out that their top scorer Mileta Rajovic was not in the starting eleven and Yaser Asprilla did not even come on from the bench at Deepdale.

The former Championship star believes Watford have shown enough to suggest that they are real promotion contenders via the playoffs this season.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “They left out their top scorer by the way – Rajovic.

“Also rotated, maybe their most talented young player, Yaser Asprilla.

“They have got depth, haven’t they Watford?

“We haven’t talked about them much this season, but this performance and the body of work that led up to it suggests that they are in with a shout of promotion via the playoffs.”

Watford have another away trip lined up next Saturday when they will travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers.