Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu has insisted that over the week he and his team-mates will do whatever they can to prepare themselves and be physically and mentally ready to face Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys under Kieran McKenna have been on a roll since earning promotion from League One last season.

They are well on course towards a repeat and have developed a ten-point lead in second, heading into Saturday’s game against their nearest competitors Leeds United.

The fixture at Elland Road will be equally important for both sides and hence Ampadu is well aware of all the buzz that is expected to be there in the build-up to Saturday.

However, the former Chelsea star is clear that he and his team-mates are going to put the focus only on themselves and try to be prepared for it both mentally and physically.

“We all know what the surrounding noise is going to be about the game”, Ampadu told BBC Radio Leeds.

“I am going to probably say that that we are going to take it as we do every game.

“We are going to focus on ourselves and obviously, we know what they are good at. They have shown what they can be good at.

“We know what we can try and do to win the game.

“So by this week we will make sure that we prepare ourselves, get ourselves mentally ready and physically ready for the game.”

A win on Saturday would help Leeds United narrow the gap down to seven points exactly halfway through the season.