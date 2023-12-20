Juventus have decided not to consider offers for Arsenal and Liverpool tracked forward Kenan Yildiz in the January transfer window, in a blow to the Premier League clubs’ hopes of signing him.

The 18-year-old Turkey international has been subject to interest from several clubs ahead of the rapidly approaching January transfer window.

Several teams in Germany have made loan enquiries for him and he has legitimate suitors in the Premier League.

Jorge Schmadtke has referred him to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal have also been considering making a move for him.

There were suggestions that Yildiz has also been open to a move in January, but according to the Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Juventus have different ideas.

It has been claimed that Juventus have shut down any talk of the youngster leaving in January.

There were suggestions that Juventus would be open to moving him on for financial reasons in the winter window.

However, the Italian giants have rebuffed all offers for the player and have tried to end all discussions around a departure.

For the moment, Juventus have no plans to let Yildiz leave the club when the transfer window rolls out next month.

It remains to be seen if a substantial offer could cause a rethink in Turin.