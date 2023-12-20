Leeds United star Joe Rodon is of the view that Ipswich Town have been brilliant so far this season and has admitted that he is expecting a tough game on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys are having a great season under Kieran McKenna, as they are second in the league table with 52 points from 22 games.

Leeds, who are ten points behind Ipswich in the Championship, are set to welcome McKenna’s side to Elland Road on Saturday.

Rodon is of the opinion that there is no hiding from the fact that Ipswich are having an excellent season.

The Leeds star also added that he is expecting a tough encounter with the Blues at the weekend and stated that they will put in hard work on the training ground to prepare for the game against Ipswich.

“We can’t hide away from the fact that Ipswich have had a brilliant season so far and it’s going to be a very tough game”, Rodon was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“All we can do is work hard this week and be ready for Saturday to see what happens.”

Ipswich have not won a game against Leeds at Elland Road since 2015 and the Yorkshire outfit are eager to bounce back against the Blues on Saturday after their two-game winless run.