Former top flight attacker Gordon Dalziel has admitted that it is still not time to panic for Celtic, but conceded that a resurgent Rangers under Philippe Clement means that the Bhoys have things to be wary of.

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side are facing the heat of a real title race after losing back-to-back league games.

Rangers have won the Scottish League Cup, made it to the last 16 of the Europa League and are just five points behind Celtic with two games in hand in the Scottish Premiership table, boosting the feel-good factor at Ibrox.

Dalziel feels it is not just the bad performances and results that are worrying the Celtic fans, but also the sight of a resurgent Rangers team under Clement, who has managed to turn them around in the last two months.

He does not believe Celtic need to panic yet or make some rash decisions but conceded that they now have a few hard yards to cover on the domestic front.

The former attacker said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “Celtic have a lot of work to do.

“It’s not just because of the way they are playing or the poor performances and the results.

“I think the Celtic fans are looking over their shoulders and they are seeing a manager who has come into Scottish football, has hit the ground running, got a real tune out of his players, lifted the first bit of silverware, got a great opportunity to close the gap to two points with a game in hand.

“It’s not as much as time for panic for Celtic but I think there is a bit of work to be done.”

Celtic are in desperate need of a win ahead of taking on Livingston at Parkhead on Saturday and by the time they take to the pitch the gap could be cut further if Rangers beat St Johnstone tonight.