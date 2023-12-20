Former Leicester City star Steve Howard is of the view that Harry Winks’ presence in the Foxes midfield provides Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a safety net to do whatever he wants.

Leicester brought in Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer to strengthen their midfield and he has been a standout performer for the Foxes so far this season.

Winks has formed a strong partnership with Dewsbury-Hall, who has scored seven goals while laying on nine assists so far, in Enzo Maresca’s midfield.

Dewsbury-Hall came through the academy set-up of Leicester City and Howard pointed out that the 25-year-old midfielder enjoys playing for the Foxes.

He also stated that Dewsbury-Hall has a safety net in Winks, who provides the 25-year-old with a licence to do whatever he wants.

“He obviously enjoys playing here; he is obviously having great success and they are winning”, Howard said on BBC Radio Leicester.

“He has got his safety net in Harry Winks.

“And I think that just gives him a whole new lease of life to say, you know do what you want to do.”

Winks has been a regular in Maresca’s line-up and has partnered in 21 games with Dewsbury-Hall in Leicester City’s midfield this season.