Former Newcastle United star John Anderson believes that Magpies defender Kieran Trippier is looking like a player with a lack of confidence and belief.

Last week, Newcastle bowed out of the Champions League and last night Chelsea knocked them out of the EFL Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Callum Wilson gave Newcastle the lead against the Blues, but a mistake during injury time from Trippier helped Mykhailo Mudryk equalise.

And the Magpies suffered defeat in the penalty shoot-out, with Trippier and Matt Ritchie failing to find the back of the net.

Anderson thinks that the right-back has not been up to the mark defensively in recent games and believes that Trippier must be wondering what is going wrong with him.

The ex-Magpies star stressed that Trippier is a quality player on whom he would always count, but stated that at the moment the Newcastle star is lacking confidence and belief.

“Kieran Trippier, he must be wondering what is going on at this moment in time”, Anderson said on BBC Radio Newcastle.

“He is not able to do anything right from this defensive point of view and then he misses the penalty as well.

‘You would put your house on him.

“It did not just go wide; it looked a long way wide as well.

“He looks like a boy who is lacking a little bit of confidence and self-belief.

“Why? I do not know.

“He is a quality player, but it is just not happening for him at this moment in time.”

Newcastle are set to take on Luton Town at the weekend and Trippier will be looking to rediscover his form against the Hatters if he is given time on the pitch by Eddie Howe.