Ipswich Town are prepared to stretch their budget for the January transfer window if the right player becomes available, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Kieran McKenna’s side have taken the Championship by storm since earning promotion last season and are sitting second in the league table.

They have a ten-point lead over teams outside of the automatic promotion spots and Ipswich are prepared to back McKenna in January to further enhance their squad.

The Ipswich boss wants to land a striker in the winter window and Jay Stansfield, who is currently on loan at Birmingham City from Fulham, is one of their top targets.

It is likely to take a decent fee to convince Fulham to let the player go in January but Ipswich are willing to try.

It has been claimed that they are prepared to stretch their transfer budget for January to land the right player.

There are suggestions that Ipswich have a budget of £3m – and £15,000-a-week on wages to find a striker next month.

But Ipswich are ready to push beyond that budget if they have a chance to land one of their top targets and get over the line to the Promised Land.

They are still confident they can remain within financial fair play rules.