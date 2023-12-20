Fixture: Liverpool vs West Ham United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has picked his team to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool in the EFL Cup quarter-final tonight.

A spot in the semi-final is there for West Ham to grab if they can go to Anfield and get a positive result this evening.

David Moyes’ side scored a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League at the weekend and have now won three of their last four games across all competitions.

Moyes remains without forward Michail Antonio for the visit to Merseyside.

West Ham have Alphonse Areola in goal this evening, while at the back the Hammers go with Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Ben Johnson.

In midfield, West Ham play Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek and Pablo Fornals, while Mohammed Kudus and Said Benrahma support Jarrod Bowen.

If Moyes wants to shake things up he can look to his bench and two options are Danny Ings and James Ward-Prowse.

West Ham United Team vs Liverpool

Areola, Coufal, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Johnson, Alvarez, Soucek, Fornals, Kudus, Benrahma, Bowen

Substitutes: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Ings, Kehrer, Emerson, Mubama