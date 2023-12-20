Barcelona have been in contact with the entourage of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who is also a Manchester United target.

Onana has grown from strength to strength at Everton since joining the club in 2022 and has been a key player for boss Sean Dyche.

His powerful performances in the middle of the pitch have led to interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

He has popped up on the radar of Manchester United and the club are closely monitoring his performances for the Merseyside club.

Barcelona have identified him as a potential target for the summer transfer window and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they have already made a move behind the scenes.

It has been claimed that the Catalan giants have touched base with the representatives of the Belgian midfielder.

Barcelona are putting in the leg work needed for an eventual move for Onana at the end of the season.

It is unlikely that any move will be made to land the midfielder in the winter transfer window.

Everton are likely to ask for a premium fee if they receive enquiries for the midfielder next summer.