Fixture: Liverpool vs West Ham United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s EFL Cup quarter-final tie against West Ham at Anfield.

The Reds were held to a surprise 0-0 draw by Manchester United at the weekend despite enjoying much the better of the Anfield encounter.

Now Jurgen Klopp has to turn his side’s attention to cup matters, with a spot in the semi-final of the EFL Cup on the line tonight.

Klopp continues to be without several key players, including Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota.

Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal for Liverpool, who field Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas at the back.

Midfield sees Klopp pick Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott, while Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez lead the goal charge.

Klopp has options on the bench if needed and they include Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool Team vs West Ham United

Kelleher, Gomez, Van Dijk, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Konate, Diaz, Salah, Clark, Gordon, McConnell, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley