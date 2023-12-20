Roy Hodgson’s position as manager of Crystal Palace is not under any immediate threat despite the club looking at potential replacements, according to the Evening Standard.

Hodgson agreed to extend his contract by another year last summer and stayed on at Selhurst Park following a superb stint last term.

The veteran manager has faced criticism as Crystal Palace have lost four of their last six league games and have picked up just two points in that run.

There are suggestions that the Crystal Palace hierarchy are looking at potential replacements for the 76-year-old.

However, it has been claimed that there is no immediate danger of Hodgson losing his job at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace do not want to sack the veteran manager at the moment but his current contract will expire at the end of the season.

Palace are looking at the possibility of lining up a replacement once Hodgson leaves the club.

Steve Cooper, who was sacked by Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, is one of the firm contenders to succeed Hodgson at Selhurst Park.