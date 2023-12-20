Leeds United star Joe Rodon has stated that he is not worried about the ten-point gap between the Whites and Ipswich Town, but believes that they have to perform at a very high level for the rest of the season.

The Yorkshire outfit are third in the league table with 42 points from 22 games and they are ten points behind the last automatic promotion spot currently held by Ipswich.

After a seven-match unbeaten run, Leeds have managed to pick up only one point from their last two games, but now they have an opportunity to reduce their point gap with Ipswich when they take on the Blues at Elland Road at the weekend.

Rodon believes that the points gap between the two teams is nothing to worry about and stressed that there are a lot of games remaining in the season.

The Leeds star knows that the Whites have to perform at a high level in the upcoming games to keep registering three points and added that the goal is to improve game by game.

When asked whether margins between Ipswich and Leeds are a factor of worry for the Whites, Rodon was quoted as saying by Leeds Live: “It’s not a worry.

“There’s a lot of games in this league and all we can do is keep trying to perform really high and putting three points on the board.

“We can’t look too far ahead, we’ve got to take each game as it comes.

“All we can do is keep improving each week and hopefully, that will be enough.”

Leeds won their last encounter 4-3 against Ipswich Town in August and Daniel Farke will be determined to register another win against Kieran McKenna’s side this season.